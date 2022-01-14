Has pandemic increased inequality in India? NBER paper says no 

The whole world has been talking of inequality rising during the pandemic. Talk of a K-shaped recovery is the norm, with the well-off depicted by the arm of the K and the poor by its leg. An Oxfam report on the impact of COVID-19 is titled, ‘The Inequality Virus’. The World Bank carried out a global survey on the impact of the pandemic and said, ‘Preliminary evidence suggests that the pandemic has also caused within-country income inequality to rise somewhat...