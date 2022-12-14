Has demonetisation brought RBI and the government closer?

In the keenly followed court case of demonetisation, the five-member Constitution bench is putting the spotlight on the role played by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).(Representational Image)

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions on the government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise certain currency denominations and replace them with new denominations. The government’s decision, which came into effect overnight and was executed without any prior preparation, resulted in considerable hardship for Indian citizens. What has become interesting in this keenly followed court case is the light the five-member Constitution bench is shining on the role discharged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Importantly, at...