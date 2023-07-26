Green retrofitting can be cheaper and less disruptive than replacement

Jul 26, 2023 / 11:21 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Retrofitting existing equipment and processes can substantially reduce carbon footprints and make a wide range of industries more sustainable. (Representative image)

Brooke Masters Jaguar Land Rover and Ford have recently grabbed attention and UK and US government support with plans to build new battery plants for electric vehicles. And a Swedish start-up just received the permits it needs to operate one of the first nearly no-carbon steel plants. Despite the justifiable excitement, this kind of fresh construction will not be enough to address the growing climate crisis. Just as the world will continue to need fossil fuel for many years, there are...