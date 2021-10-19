Green Pivot | Glasgow meet must lift haze on climate finance

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has aptly articulated the imperative of India’s climate crusade.

As member countries of the United Nations get ready to hunker down in Scotland at the end of this month for the COP26 — the 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties under the United Nations Climate Change Framework Convention, climate finance is emerging as one of the key items on the agenda that is likely to attract a lot of attention. Ahead of the Glasgow meeting, scheduled to be held between October 31 and November 12, the International Energy...