English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Tune into watch a landmark event in India’s quest for sustainability, 5.30 pm onwards. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    ‘Greedflation’: profit-boosting mark-ups attract an inevitable backlash

    Some companies seized on widely reported disruptions to raise prices and increase margins at the expense of consumers

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Mar 31, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    ‘Greedflation’: profit-boosting mark-ups attract an inevitable backlash

    In the past two years, non-financial companies in the US and Europe have fared well despite stiff headwinds from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Anne-Sylvaine Chassany Chief executives — especially of consumer-facing companies — beware. Policymakers, economists and, increasingly, the public are growing sceptical of justifications for rising prices. Bumper profits and bigger margins have not gone unnoticed and a new word, greedflation, has started to crop up. In the past two years, non-financial companies in the US and Europe have fared well despite stiff headwinds from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Even with supply chains bottlenecks, strains on global shipping and disruptions in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Broking blues are around the corner

      Mar 29, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fall in oil prices add to short position, vibrant domestic auto market brings c...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers