Gold demand picks up, but can it sustain?

Gold demand globally, including in India, has recovered smartly in the June 2021 quarter, mirroring the overall recovery in asset markets. However, unlike other sectors, which saw mainly consumption-driven growth, other factors are driving gold demand. The World Gold Council (WGC) report, highlighting the performance of gold during the quarter, mentions gold was bought by retail, investors, and central banks during the quarter, which helped stabilise its price. (image) Source: Tradingview.com But strong consumer demand recovery and Q2 gold ETF inflows were...