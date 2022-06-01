Go West — India’s trade winds change course 

Representative image

“…(Go west) in the open air (Go west) where the skies are blue (Go west) this is what we're gonna do (Go west), this is what we're gonna do…” Pet Shop Boys - Go West India’s trade boat is now bobbing to the tune of this 1993 chartbuster as its bow has made a 180° turn to face West. According to the latest commerce ministry data, the US has surpassed China to become India's top trading partner in 2021-22, reflecting the strengthening of economic ties between...