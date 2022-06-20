Global trade is not going into reverse, says Maersk boss

Jun 20, 2022 / 12:07 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The comments from the Maersk boss, whose company is a bellwether for global trade as it transports more than one in six containers across the oceans, contrast sharply with the gloom of many business executives who believe globalisation is under attack

Richard Milne in Oslo and Peggy Hollinger in London Globalisation is not unravelling but the era of ever greater reductions in barriers to trade is at an end, according to one of the shipping world’s top executives. Søren Skou, chief executive of AP Møller-Maersk, the world’s second-largest container shipping group, told the Financial Times that he saw little evidence of US or European manufacturers bringing production back home. Instead, they were looking for additional suppliers around Asia. “Global trade is where it...