Global investors dump Chinese securities as state support hopes fade

Aug 17, 2023

There is increased frustration and concern from investors about the lack of any solid policy action from Beijing.

Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong Foreign investors have dumped Chinese stocks and bonds after losing confidence in Beijing’s promises of more help to shore up the country’s wobbling economy. Financial Times calculations based on data from Hong Kong’s Stock Connect trading scheme show that investors have almost completely reversed Rmb54bn ($7.4bn) in net purchases of Chinese equities that followed a July 24 pledge from the politburo of top Communist party leaders to increase policy support. Meanwhile, bondholdings of foreign institutional investors fell...