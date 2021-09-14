Global house prices rise at fastest pace since 2005, report says

Sep 14, 2021 / 01:26 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Valentina Romei in London Global house prices rose are rising at their fastest pace since 2005 as low interest rates, a shortage of housing and bountiful household savings continue to boost the housing market. The average annual price change across 55 countries rose to 9.2 per cent in the 12 months to June, according to property consultancy Knight Frank. It is the fastest rise since the 12 months to March 2005, and is up from 4.3 per cent over the same...