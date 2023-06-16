Glenmark faces a tough choice in API unit stake sale

Glenmark Pharma is reportedly looking to sell stake in API subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences

Highlights GLS focuses on high value APIs and is a major supplier to parent Glenmark Pharma GLS has nine high potential APIs in its development pipeline and has a good growth runway GLS stock is trading below its IPO sale price and is yet to reach its full valuation potential Glenmark Pharma’s high debt and weak financial position is seen to be weighing on GLS’s valuations Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained about 31 percent in the last two months despite its discouraging financial performance....