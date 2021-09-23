MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Gentle Jay does it again

Is the Fed chair a master communicator, who has signalled his intentions so clearly that when he states them explicitly, the market takes it easy? 

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 23, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Gentle Jay does it again

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell

Robert Armstrong You are awash in Fed takes, I know, but this is a markets newsletter and darn it, markets newsletters have Fed takes. And mine is the best, I swear. So please read on. Email me: robert.armstrong@ft.com No one fears the Fed When the Federal Reserve makes an announcement, we interpret what it means through the lens of the market response. But what if there is no market response — or almost none? Does that mean that there was no new information...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China’s stocks regain footing after Evergrande blow

    Sep 22, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s trial by fire, the Fed’s policy review, bitcoin’s aura, SEBI’s skin-in-the-game rules, HG Infra, the road ahead on independent directors and much more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers