Gentle Jay does it again

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell

Robert Armstrong You are awash in Fed takes, I know, but this is a markets newsletter and darn it, markets newsletters have Fed takes. And mine is the best, I swear. So please read on. Email me: robert.armstrong@ft.com No one fears the Fed When the Federal Reserve makes an announcement, we interpret what it means through the lens of the market response. But what if there is no market response — or almost none? Does that mean that there was no new information...