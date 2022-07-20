Generation moonshot: Why young investors are not ready to give up on risk

Jul 20, 2022 / 12:47 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: In this photo illustration of the litecoin, ripple and ethereum cryptocurrency 'altcoins' sit arranged for a photograph on April 25, 2018 in London, England. Cryptocurrency markets began to recover this month following a massive crash during the first quarter of 2018, seeing more than $550 billion wiped from the total market capitalisation. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) Photographer: Jack Taylor/Getty Images Europe

Madison Darbyshire in New York Even amid a meltdown in crypto markets, DIY traders who came of age after the financial crisis no longer want to play by the old rules With $1,000 in savings and two US government stimulus checks, Chris Zettler began investing in 2020. First he bought companies he knew, he says, “but then I got bored with it”. He moved on to call options in companies with volatile share-prices, riding the price swings. He used a win...