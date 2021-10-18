GatiShakti seeks to power infrastructure, but success depends on co-operation by all actors

The government has launched a master plan, GatiShakti, to take forward the country’s different modes of connectivity – road, rail, port, air, power transmission, telecommunication – in a coordinated manner so that a massive Rs 100 lakh crore investment planned yields the best results. For this, 16 ministries are coming together through an inter-ministerial body led by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) which will oversee the progress of the master plan through integrated planning and...