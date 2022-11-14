FTX: crypto cloud flashes three silver linings

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:53 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

There are three reasons beyond unworthy Schadenfreude why conventional investors should feel sanguine about the woe of crypto bros. (File image)

The collapse of crypto exchange FTX, reflected in its US bankruptcy filing, has delivered another blow to digital token prices. These had already plunged in response to drops in equity and bond prices. The price of bitcoin slid briefly below $16,000 this week from a peak of $67,000 a year ago. This is categorically bad for all crypto investors, not only those whose roughly $8bn FTX is struggling to recoup. But there are three reasons beyond unworthy Schadenfreude why conventional...