Freshworks’ listing is a defining moment for India's IT sector

It was a red-letter day not only for Freshworks that got listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange but also for Indian IT and start-ups in particular. Girish Mathrubootham, founder and chief executive officer of Freshworks, rightly called it the Roger Bannister moment, the first athlete to break the four-minute-mile barrier and was followed by several athletes soon after. Mathrubootham was talking about the opportunities the listing of Freshworks opens up to Indian companies in the Software as a Service (SaaS)...