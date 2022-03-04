Founder’s curse: The fatal flaw that has undone many an entrepreneurial journey

(File image: Kishore Biyani)

The continuing travails of the Future Group are a grim reminder of how merely birthing a promising business is no guarantee of its continuing success. Indeed, far too many entrepreneurs fail to scale up their business and stabilise it after they have kickstarted it. Future group founder Kishore Biyani was once the poster child of Indian entrepreneurship. Prematurely dubbed India’s Sam Walton, he spied the coming retail boom early, setting up Big Bazaar in 1997. It seemed to be the...