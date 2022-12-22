Foreign portfolio flows turn crucial for equities as MF inflows ease

Highlights Latest data show moderation in inflows into equity mutual funds Net inflows into mutual funds slowed while redemptions spiked in November Purchases by foreign investors is lending support to equity markets But India’s premium valuation is a limiting factor for investors Also, easing energy crunch and inflation can drive global funds to cheaper emerging markets The years following the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020 were marked by higher investments by local investors in Indian equities. Purchases by mutual funds, domestic institutional and individual investors helped domestic markets withstand record...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI shines light on PMS returns
Dec 21, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Centre to widen the GST tax base, tender buybacks made more efficient, extended trading hours to benefit investors, interest rates to be higher for longer, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers