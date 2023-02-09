Foreign investors start 2023 with record $21 bn push into China stocks

Feb 9, 2023 / 12:26 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Economists said China’s equity market could receive another boost when the country’s top policymakers gather in Beijing next month. (Representative image: Reuters)

Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong and Katie Martin in London Global investors have snapped up a record $21bn worth of Chinese equities this year, as robust economic data spurs traders to make larger bets that the reopening rally has further to run. Foreign buying of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares through Hong Kong’s Stock Connect programme has rocketed to Rmb141bn ($21bn) so far in 2023 — more than double the previous record for the same period in 2021. The Connect scheme, launched...