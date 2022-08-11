FMCG companies face a problem as consumers flock to low-price packs

Representative image

NielsenIQ’s June 2022 quarter update paints an overall picture that investors are familiar with. But it’s a rare peek into data on pack sizes they should be paying closer attention to, where a marked shift is taking place. Consumers have been shifting down the price ladder as inflation reins in consumption, and this is resulting in a fall in volume growth. But the June quarter was an unusual one, where the shift to lower sizes accelerated, but volume growth rose...