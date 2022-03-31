FMCG: Chasing growth in the time of high inflation

FY23 is threatening to be a washout year for FMCG companies. At one end, inflation has dug its feet in, with costs rising for a range of inputs, both raw and packing material, and even energy and freight costs. Inflation itself is nothing new for FMCG companies but a sustained increase and the breadth of categories getting affected makes it a bigger challenge. But there could be one way out to attain growth in these times, expensive as it may be. Let's...