    Financial trends: investors seek safety via Great Rotation

    Darkening economic outlook has increased the appeal of capital-preserving defensive stocks

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Dec 29, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    This investment style of backing stocks that look cheap relative to near-term earnings, has attracted quite a crowd in 2022. (Representative image)

    In the era of low interest rates, value investors felt as lonely as singletons dining out on Valentine’s night. But this investment style — backing stocks that look cheap relative to near-term earnings — has attracted quite a crowd in 2022. The rotation to value reflects the view that, as in the 1970s, such stocks do well in inflationary times. As interest rates rose, investors cooled on growth stocks that promised future profits, and warmed to those already making —...

