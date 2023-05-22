Fate of apparel makers hangs in the balance

Tirupur, Noida and Surat apparel units and traders in distress Orders down from EU and US markets Frequent closure of units puts financial stress on manufacturers High input costs render India uncompetitive compared to other nations Slowdown is expected to continue in Q1FY2024, revival thereafter Several apparel makers in the southern textile hub of Tirupur and even up north in Noida have decided to down their shutters. News of some manufacturers planning to curtail production for about 10-15 days a month spells trouble for...