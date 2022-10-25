Far reaching implications of Supreme Court’s ruling on educational institutions

Representative Image

Highlights The Supreme Court has ruled that a charitable institution set up for imparting education must be solely concerned with education to claim tax exemption The ruling has widespread ramifications Such an institution should not be run for purposes of profit, but profits may arise from ‘incidental’ activities The ruling applies not just to educational institutions but to several other bodies such as hospitals, universities too A controversy and possible/potential abuse of philanthropic institutions has been set at rest by the Supreme Court recently. The...