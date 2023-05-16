Falling commodity prices buoy trade balance

With global economic growth slowing down, commodity prices should continue to be under pressure, adding to comfort on India’s trade balance. (Representative image)

The merchandise trade deficit for April 2023 is a low $15.2 billion, the lowest since August 2021. In fact, the trade deficit for the month is even lower at a mere $1.4 billion, if the estimate for the services trade is taken into account. Services exports continued their sizzling run in April, rising 26.2 percent year-on-year. Merchandise exports were down 12.7 percent, but bear in mind that Brent crude prices were above $100 a barrel a year ago and they’re...