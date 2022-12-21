Extended trading hours for stock exchanges is an idea whose time has come

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the National Stock Exchange, the biggest stock exchange in the country, has once again raised the topic of extended trading hours. Every time the market is in a bull phase, stock exchanges have touted the idea of longer market hours. Since volumes increase during a bull market, stock exchanges and their member brokers are keen to see longer hours that can result in more trading volumes and higher income. The general impression is Chauhan is trying...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sell stocks in December, buy in 2023?
Dec 20, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Energy crisis affecting coal, an effective algo trading strategy, NHAI’s recapitalisation challenge, Edtech sector in crisis but not dead, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers