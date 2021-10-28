Exports hold up for agri-inputs providers, inputs key constraint

Fiscal year 2021-22 is revealing divergent trends at agriculture inputs providers. The domestic market has hit a soft patch due to uneven monsoon rains and supply constraints in fertilisers. However financial results and last quarter data indicate continuing buoyancy in exports. Take the case of Sharda Cropchem, which supplies crop protection products across the globe. Revenues at the company jumped 51 percent in the September quarter, primarily driven by the US and Latin America. Revenue growth in the first half of the fiscal year...