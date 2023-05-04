Erring auditors may escape direct heat from SEBI’s wrath

SEBI alleged that BGL group did not account for impairment of their assets when they occurred

Highlights SEBI’s order on Brightcom Global alleges accounting irregularities by the company and doubles up as a show cause notice and initiates proceedings While it details the role played by auditors, SEBI has not issued them a notice or even pass any interim directions against them. Instead it has asked the company’s Audit Committee to take action This appears to be a change in its stance, where it is focusing on taking action against those parties over whom it has a direct...