Erring auditors may escape direct heat from SEBI’s wrath

Highlights SEBI’s order on Brightcom Global alleges accounting irregularities by the company and doubles up as a show cause notice and initiates proceedings While it details the role played by auditors, SEBI has not issued them a notice or even pass any interim directions against them. Instead it has asked the company’s Audit Committee to take action This appears to be a change in its stance, where it is focusing on taking action against those parties over whom it has a direct...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tata Steel’s never-ending European nightmare
May 3, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India lagging behind in quantum computing race, private sector posts strong gro...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers