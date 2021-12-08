Economists predict complete ‘taper’ of Fed bond buying by March-end

Dec 8, 2021 / 11:56 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell walks between meetings with Senators on Capitol Hill on October 6, 2021 in Washington. (PC-AFP)

Colby Smith, Christine Zhang and Caitlin Gilbert in New York The Federal Reserve will end its bond-buying programme by the end of March and raise US interest rates soon after, according to a poll of leading academic economists for the Financial Times. The latest survey, conducted in partnership with the FT by the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, marks an abrupt shift in the economists’ expectations at a time of surging inflation and...