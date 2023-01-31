Economic Survey 2023 reaffirms the rise of EVs, but mum on challenges

Representative image

Highlights The survey is silent on the challenges the EV industry is facing EVs are at a premium to conventional vehicles and consumers face range anxiety EV charging infrastructure on national highways is sparse Rationalisation of production costs and taxes can accelerate EV adoption The Economic Survey has emphasised the importance of the Indian automobile industry and the critical role it is playing in the transition towards green energy. The domestic electric vehicles (EV) market is projected to grow at an average annual pace...