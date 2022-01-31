Does the budget really matter for the market? 

For the common man, the budget nowadays seems to be very removed from his immediate concerns. There are no announcements of fuel price hikes, changes in gas prices, rail fare, new train announcements, which goods are becoming more expensive and which are cheaper. For most people, their only interest in the budget is in the personal tax rates. Now and then the finance minister tweaks the rates or announces some tax exemption schemes to pacify the aam aadmi. In fact, the finance minister’s...