Does steep fall in Paytm, Nykaa stocks alter their risk-reward ratios?

New-age companies got listed with a lot of fanfare. Paytm was the largest IPO ever seen in India, and Nykaa was listed at a whopping 80 percent premium over its issue price. But, as the initial euphoria wore off, reality hit hard. Rising inflation saw central banks around the world tighten their purse strings, and so did investors, who now wanted to see results from these companies. Meanwhile, a slowdown in the pandemic-induced tech-adoption meant that most technology-focused companies could...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC members split on the growth vs inflation debate
Dec 22, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Foreign investors return to the fold, emerging markets may outperform, scale up for startup is tricky, Rajasthan Congress crisis resurfaces, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers