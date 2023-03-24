Discontinuation of 'Do not exercise' a needless step

Highlights The ‘Do not exercise’ facility is being discontinued from the current month’s expiry The facility allowed a trader to instruct the broker if he/she does not wish to exercise the right to give or receive deliveries. The cost of trading out-of-the-money options will increase Volatility in equity options will rise as fewer traders will participate in them The risk of client default increases The ‘Do not exercise’ facility is being discontinued from March 2023, one year after it was re-introduced in 2022. A 20th...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation, recession, banking crises, what’s next?
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian markets' soar but not revenue, 2023 will likely be the year of layoffs, ...Read Now
