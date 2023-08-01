Direct listing on GIFT City could open Pandora's box for Indian exchanges

Highlights India companies are allowed to list their shares directly on foreign exchanges at the IFSC in GIFT City in Gujarat Presently, Indian companies list in overseas markets through ADR and GDR routes The GIFT IFSC in Gujarat has picked up momentum among private equity investors The success of GIFT City can have a long-term impact on Indian exchanges After a long wait, Indian companies can now directly raise money from global investors and get listed on foreign exchanges. In a recent move, Finance...