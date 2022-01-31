Diluted eligibility criteria erode listed firms' share in road projects

Listed road construction companies have encountered volatile patches over the last few quarters. Apart from erratic order flows and disruptions in execution due to COVID-led restrictions, a drop in market share of listed developers was a more surprising development. One may reckon that listed companies, being larger with adequate balance sheet strength, would be in a better position, compared to unlisted and smaller counterparts, in coping with challenging times such as the pandemic. Indeed, the onset of large Hybrid Annuity...