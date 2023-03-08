English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Digital Lending: The Achilles’ heel of India’s fintech space

    FinTech without data cannot be regulated or monitored effectively; and, without regulation FinTech is a clear and present threat to systemic financial stability

    Rajrishi Singhal
    March 08, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
    Digital Lending: The Achilles’ heel of India’s fintech space

    (Representative image)

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das commented recently, while celebrating Digital Payments Awareness Week, that India has witnessed over 10 billion digital payments every month since December 2022, of which the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) protocol had over 80 percent share. The popularity of UPI as a payments mechanism, for both person-to-person or person-to-merchant modes, can be gauged from transaction value jumping from Rs 1,700 crore in January 2017 to Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January 2023. This...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China's modest growth target a red flag for commodities 

      Mar 6, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: More credibility to EC, China’s ‘Two Sessions’ in Parliament, a consumpti...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers