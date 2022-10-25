English
    De-mystifying the dollar rally

    The US dollar strengthens before elections in the US

    Vijay Bhambwani
    October 25, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
    While there are other reserve currencies as well, the dollar’s share in global trade is over two thirds of the pie. (Representative image)

    Highlights As a big-ticket importer, the US government can blunt the blow of ‘imported inflation’ by keeping the dollar strong The US uses the dollar to “manage” its external debt and imported inflation The dollar is strengthened significantly ahead of polls in the US The US has mid-term elections on 8 November 2022  The exceptional strength displayed by the US dollar has surprised many a market participant. Thanks to the information age, dissemination of information is fast and free. Even laymen know the fall...

