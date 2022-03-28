CUET is a good idea, but faces hurdles due to hurried introduction

Representative image

The recently announced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) seeks to overcome some current shortcomings in college admissions but in the process can create others. That’s why despite its obvious merits it has not been welcomed unreservedly by most. The problems begin with the nomenclature and confusion surrounding it. Is CUET the same as CUCET (Central University Common Entrance Test) which it follows? Well, yes and no. CUET is a revamped up version of CUCET. Students seeking admission into central universities will...