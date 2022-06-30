Crypto Learn | A beginner's guide to stablecoins

Representative Image [Image: Shutterstock]

The crypto revolution has a vision of using digital assets as freely and conveniently as cash and credit cards are used. The vision that started with Bitcoin as peer-to-peer digital money has now transformed into thousands of cryptos in a market that’s worth billions. Believers anticipate the day when merchants will universally and routinely accept crypto. But is it possible for shops to calculate the value of a BTC for hours as it keeps going up and down? This is...