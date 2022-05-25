English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Crypto Conversations: Consensus mechanisms beyond Proof of Work and Proof of Stake

    PoW and PoS are the most common consensus mechanisms. But what exactly are consensus mechanisms? And how far does their potential extend beyond PoW and PoS?  

    Saudamini Chandarana Bhat
    May 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
    Crypto Conversations: Consensus mechanisms beyond Proof of Work and Proof of Stake

    (Representative Image)

    Blockchain technology has changed the world in unprecedented ways. Extending beyond the scope of cryptocurrencies, blockchain is now disrupting sectors all around the world.    Consensus algorithms are one of the most important components in understanding everything about blockchain. Everything from network security and confirmation speed to environmental friendliness is determined by it. Although Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake are the most well-known consensus mechanisms, the blockchain ecosystem is powered by a variety of different consensus methods.    Let’s take a closer look at...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI lays its cards on the table, over to the market now

      May 24, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Air pocket for HAL, mapping a growth trajectory, 'Sikkim Traders' have a lesson to offer, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers