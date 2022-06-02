Crypto Conversations | Blockchain & Space: Mapping the synergy of most exciting technologies 

How can the space industry benefit from the usage of blockchain? Source: Reuters

Since emerging back in 2009 as the distributed ledger technology behind the crypto Bitcoin, blockchain has come a long way, venturing beyond crypto and finance and seeping into a range of other industries. The developing private space industry happens to be one of those. By the end of 2021, the number of countries to operate at least one satellite on the Earth’s orbit had gone over 80, which is more than twice the number recorded in 2000. Private spaceflight companies like...