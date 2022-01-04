Crypto Conversations: Blockchain Outlook 2022 -- Trends to look out for

Cryptocurrency | PC-Shutterstock

According to a research report titled "Blockchain Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Provider, Type, Organization Size, Application Area And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" the global Blockchain market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.4 percent. However, the Indian market has grown over 39 percent in the past 5 years. Crypto has been a major contributor to this growth, though the technology is still at a nascent stage. The growth of...