Crude oil can spoil the equity market party in December

Highlights Oil drops on reports of Saudi Arabia and OPEC discussing output increase In an attempt to break OPEC unity, the US offers a sovereign immunity ‘sweetener’ to Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman related to the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi A denial by OPEC and a warning by Russia push oil prices higher Contango in Brent and WTI suggests higher prices ahead A big headwind for oil is a resurgence of COVID in China, adding to pressure on oil prices Oil prices have...