    Credit growth brings cheer but deposits are not playing ball

    Low interest rates mean deposits have lost their attraction. Savers prefer cash and mutual funds. Where will banks find money to fund rising credit growth then?

    Rajrishi Singhal
    October 06, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Blame it on the pandemic, or blame it on some other unpredictable catastrophe (and, no, you cannot blame Vladimir Putin for this one) but the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the flow and stock of household assets is flashing red signals. It could, unfortunately, act as a brake on the economy’s nascent growth impulses. Two particular data points deserve attention. One, the stock of household ownership of currency has jumped by almost 48% between March...

