Crack in iron ore prices exposes chink in steel sector valuations

The long term bull story in steel has developed a crack. Steel shares have been declining, with prices of JSW Steel and Tata Steel down by 11 percent each since mid-August while SAIL has fallen by 14 percent. But share prices are still higher from the start of the fiscal, with Tata Steel up by 59 percent since early-April, for example. Steel shares rose mainly because of a jump in steel prices, a key factor determining profitability, with others such...