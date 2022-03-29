Corporate US broadens pay rises in face of galloping inflation

Mar 29, 2022 / 12:00 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Representative image: Unsplash)

Taylor Nicole Rogers in New York Businesses across the US are broadening pay rises as inflation gallops at the fastest pace in 40 years, as employees struggle to match their wages with consumer prices. Retailers, airlines and resorts are boosting starting pay to attract recruits and offering company-wide bumps to staff’s base pay. Some 92 per cent of businesses plan to increase employee pay this year, up from 85 per cent in 2021, according to compensation analysis firm PayScale. Announcements from corporate...