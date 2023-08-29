Corporate governance: shareholder votes stop directors from going overboard

Aug 29, 2023 / 11:30 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The crackdown on directors with too many seats on public company boards fails to take into account the time commitment required by roles at start-ups, charities, schools and other organisations.

Pinterest and Nextdoor are not evenly matched competitors. One is a $18bn virtual pinboard, the other a $807mn app for chatting with neighbours. But both are digital advertising-driven social media companies. To the US Department of Justice that is reason to prevent board members from doubling up. Earlier this month, two Pinterest directors, Leslie Kilgore and Andrea Wishom, resigned from their positions on the board of Nextdoor. Curtailing overlap in competing companies is intended to remove any conflict of interest....