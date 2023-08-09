Competition from global brands could choke Royal Enfield’s growth

Royal Enfield’s strong market share is likely to see some erosion.

Highlights Royal Enfield’s strong market share is likely to see some erosion MNCs Harley and Triumph have tweaked costs to compete effectively against RE Prices are 25 per cent higher than RE compared to earlier when they were two to three times higher Jefferies forecasts a CAGR of 15 per cent over FY23-26 for the entire two-wheeler sector Analysts expect pressure on realisations and margins of RE from stiff competition Exports too are not favouring RE presently, given the slowdown in US and European markets Eicher...