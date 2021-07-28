Common platform for mutual fund investors a much-needed initiative by SEBI 

Sebi | PC-Shutterstock

Assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry have been rising steadily despite some hiccups in equity funds. Industry data show that there are 2.39 crore unique mutual fund investors with assets worth Rs 18.34 lakh crore as of June 2021. Apart from retail, institutional assets in mutual funds total Rs 15.77 lakh crore. On the service side, the industry now has fintechs, apart from the multiple traditional mutual fund distributors, to advise clients and garner more funds. On the flip...