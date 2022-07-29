Cognizant's guidance cut belies Indian IT’s optimism

Cognizant’s June quarter results reaffirm investor fears that all is not well with the IT services industry. Voluntary attrition rose to an unwieldy 31 percent and the company reduced the revenue guidance for the current year. It now expects constant currency revenues to rise 8.5-9.5 percent in 2022 compared to the earlier expectation of 9-11 percent. (image) The performance is a marked contrast to Indian IT companies which sounded confident about near term prospects. Infosys even raised revenue growth guidance...